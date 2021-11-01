True Drinks (OTCMKTS:TRUU) Hits New 52-Week High at $0.18

Shares of True Drinks Holdings, Inc (OTCMKTS:TRUU) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.18 and last traded at $0.18, with a volume of 87893 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $0.19.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.17. The stock has a market cap of $875.44 million, a PE ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 10.90.

About True Drinks (OTCMKTS:TRUU)

True Drinks Holdings, Inc markets and distributes nutritional supplement drinks. The company sells Bazi All Natural Energy, a liquid nutritional supplement drink through drinkbazi.com. It also formulates products containing CBD; and produces and distributes vapor products in approximately 90 countries.

Recommended Story: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for True Drinks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for True Drinks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.