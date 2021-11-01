Truist Securiti Comments on Tenable Holdings, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:TENB)

Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti lifted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Tenable in a report released on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist Securiti analyst J. Fishbein now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.44) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($0.50). Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Tenable’s FY2022 earnings at ($0.40) EPS.

Get Tenable alerts:

TENB has been the subject of a number of other reports. FBN Securities started coverage on shares of Tenable in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Tenable from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Tenable from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Tenable from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Summit Insights restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tenable in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Tenable presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.29.

Shares of NASDAQ TENB opened at $53.25 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a PE ratio of -204.81 and a beta of 1.62. Tenable has a 1 year low of $33.25 and a 1 year high of $58.45.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. Tenable had a negative net margin of 5.62% and a negative return on equity of 11.68%. The business had revenue of $138.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.61 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TENB. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Tenable by 66.1% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Tenable by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Tenable by 27.4% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tenable by 20.5% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tenable by 14.6% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.62% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Stephen A. Vintz sold 4,212 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.39, for a total value of $170,122.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Amit Yoran sold 37,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.35, for a total transaction of $1,925,625.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 108,452 shares of company stock valued at $5,105,501 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

About Tenable

Tenable Holdings, Inc engages in the development of security software solutions. It offers Cyber Exposure which is a discipline for managing and measuring cybersecurity risk in the digital era. Its products include tenable.io, tenable.sc, tenable.ot, and nessus professional. The firm delivers solutions in the field of application security, cloud security, compliance, energy, finance, healthcare, and retail.

Further Reading: What does RSI mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Tenable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.