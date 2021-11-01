Truist Securities Boosts Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) Price Target to $500.00

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) had its price target upped by Truist Securities from $400.00 to $500.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on TEAM. Cowen lifted their price objective on Atlassian from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on Atlassian from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Atlassian from $308.00 to $472.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Atlassian from $420.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Atlassian from $440.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $425.65.

Shares of TEAM opened at $458.13 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $393.40 and a 200 day moving average of $306.60. Atlassian has a fifty-two week low of $176.42 and a fifty-two week high of $483.13. The firm has a market cap of $62.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -163.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 58.00 and a beta of 0.80.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.06. Atlassian had a positive return on equity of 10.09% and a negative net margin of 33.33%. The company had revenue of $516.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $585.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Atlassian will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA lifted its position in Atlassian by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 797 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Atlassian by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 1,180 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its position in Atlassian by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 249 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in Atlassian by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,258 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Applied Research Investments LLC lifted its position in Atlassian by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Applied Research Investments LLC now owns 12,007 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,084,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

About Atlassian

Atlassian Corp. Plc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, license, and maintenance of software and provision software hosting services. Its products include Jira software, align, core, and Service Desk, Confluence, Trello, Bitbucket, Sourcetree, bamboo, opsgenie, and statuspage.

