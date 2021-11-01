Tryg A/S (OTCMKTS:TGVSF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Tryg A/S (OTCMKTS:TGVSF) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 587,300 shares, a drop of 24.0% from the September 30th total of 773,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Tryg A/S in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tryg A/S in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shares of Tryg A/S stock opened at $23.82 on Monday. Tryg A/S has a 1 year low of $23.50 and a 1 year high of $23.82. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.82.

Tryg A/S, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services for private and corporate customers, and small and medium sized businesses in Denmark, Norway, and Sweden. The company operates through Private, Commercial, Corporate, and Sweden segments. It provides car, contents, house, accident, travel, motorcycles, pet, health, property, liability, transportation, group life, and boat insurance products, as well as fire and content, and worker compensation insurance products.

