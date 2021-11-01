TTM Technologies, Inc. to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.33 Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts (NASDAQ:TTMI)

TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti dropped their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for TTM Technologies in a report released on Thursday, October 28th. Truist Securiti analyst W. Stein now expects that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.33 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.37.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34. The business had revenue of $556.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $552.70 million. TTM Technologies had a return on equity of 0.18% and a net margin of 1.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.58) EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered TTM Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TTM Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on TTM Technologies from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of TTM Technologies stock opened at $13.24 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.56 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.47. TTM Technologies has a 12 month low of $11.55 and a 12 month high of $15.36.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TTMI. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in TTM Technologies by 106.3% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,572,277 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,684,000 after acquiring an additional 2,871,165 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in TTM Technologies by 3,089.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,788,469 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,932,000 after acquiring an additional 1,732,402 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in TTM Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,735,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new stake in TTM Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,371,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in TTM Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,629,000.

About TTM Technologies

TTM Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of printed circuit boards and backplane assemblies. It operates through the following segments: Printed Circuit Board(PCB), RF&S Components, and Electro-Mechanical Solutions. The PCB segment consists of fifteen domestic PCB and sub-system plants; five PCB fabrication plants in China; and one in Canada.

