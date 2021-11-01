Tudor Gold (CVE:TUD) Stock Price Down 1.4%

Tudor Gold Corp. (CVE:TUD)’s stock price fell 1.4% on Monday . The company traded as low as C$2.12 and last traded at C$2.14. 37,511 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 90,898 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.17.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$2.32. The stock has a market cap of C$395.15 million and a P/E ratio of -23.78. The company has a current ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

About Tudor Gold (CVE:TUD)

Tudor Gold Corp., a junior resource exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It holds 100% interest in Electrum Project covering an area of approximately 650 hectares; and 60% interest in the Treaty Creek project covering an area of approximately 17, 913 hectares located in the Golden Triangle area to the north of Stewart, British Columbia, Canada.

