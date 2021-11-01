Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Has $1.80 Million Holdings in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its position in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) by 102.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,792 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,467 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $1,802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of AptarGroup in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AptarGroup in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $77,000. HM Payson & Co. lifted its position in shares of AptarGroup by 188.7% in the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of AptarGroup by 50.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 665 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in shares of AptarGroup by 133.4% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 768 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the period. 87.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AptarGroup alerts:

ATR stock opened at $120.78 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.50. AptarGroup, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $113.54 and a fifty-two week high of $158.97. The firm has a market cap of $7.97 billion, a PE ratio of 34.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94. The company had revenue of $825.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $810.32 million. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 7.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 27th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 26th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.76%.

ATR has been the subject of a number of research reports. William Blair downgraded AptarGroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on AptarGroup from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of AptarGroup in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded AptarGroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $146.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AptarGroup currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.67.

AptarGroup Company Profile

AptarGroup, Inc develops manufactures and sales of consumer product dispensing systems. It operates through the following business segments: Beauty & Home, Pharma and Food & Beverage. The Beauty & Home segment primarily sells pumps, aerosol valves and accessories to the personal care and household markets and pumps and decorative components to the fragrance/cosmetic market.

Featured Article: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR).

Receive News & Ratings for AptarGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AptarGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.