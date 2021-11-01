Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Takes Position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,717,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the second quarter valued at about $97,747,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 85.6% in the second quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,237,124 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $186,683,000 after acquiring an additional 570,732 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 3.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,461,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,125,885,000 after acquiring an additional 275,766 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 25.0% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 861,264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $131,162,000 after acquiring an additional 172,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 249.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 227,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,504,000 after acquiring an additional 162,118 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO James Donald Hoffman sold 5,000 shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total value of $707,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.43% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on RS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 24th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp raised shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.00.

Shares of RS opened at $146.16 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.36, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $9.28 billion, a PE ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $146.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $154.84. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a 12-month low of $107.36 and a 12-month high of $181.21.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $6.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.95 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 15.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 84.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 18.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a $0.688 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.67%.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Profile

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co engages in the provision of metals processing services and distribution of metal products. It offers alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium and specialty steel products. The company was founded by Thomas J. Neilan on February 3, 1939 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

