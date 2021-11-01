Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Price Target Cut to $360.00

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) had its price objective cut by Jefferies Financial Group from $450.00 to $360.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on TWLO. Mizuho upped their price objective on Twilio from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group reissued a buy rating and set a $394.98 target price (up from $385.00) on shares of Twilio in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Twilio from $430.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Twilio in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They set a buy rating and a $463.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Twilio from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $454.83.

TWLO stock opened at $291.36 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 10.93, a quick ratio of 10.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $343.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $352.62. Twilio has a 1-year low of $254.82 and a 1-year high of $457.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.61 billion, a PE ratio of -65.18 and a beta of 1.50.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.15. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.92% and a negative net margin of 32.40%. The firm had revenue of $740.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $684.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.58) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Twilio will post -2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Khozema Shipchandler sold 1,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.38, for a total transaction of $382,040.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 49,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.02, for a total value of $18,464,490.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 136,743 shares of company stock valued at $48,878,612 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commerce Bank grew its stake in Twilio by 1.2% during the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,538 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Twilio by 1.1% in the third quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,853 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Twilio by 1.8% in the second quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,768 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $697,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC grew its stake in Twilio by 5.6% in the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 606 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co grew its stake in Twilio by 5.5% in the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 696 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. 77.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

