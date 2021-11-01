Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Stake Boosted by Bridger Management LLC

Bridger Management LLC raised its position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,016,409 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 84,500 shares during the quarter. Uber Technologies accounts for about 4.8% of Bridger Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Bridger Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Uber Technologies worth $50,942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the second quarter worth $25,000. IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the second quarter worth $25,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 199.0% in the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 604 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the second quarter worth $44,000. 72.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on UBER shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Gordon Haskett started coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.63.

NYSE:UBER opened at $43.77 on Monday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.06 and a 1-year high of $64.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $43.61 and a 200 day moving average of $47.03. The firm has a market cap of $84.82 billion, a PE ratio of -68.47 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $1.11. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 7.78% and a negative return on equity of 15.64%. The company had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.02) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs.

