Ubisoft Entertainment’s (UBSFY) Overweight Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reissued their overweight rating on shares of Ubisoft Entertainment (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Ubisoft Entertainment from €56.80 ($66.82) to €55.40 ($65.18) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Benchmark cut Ubisoft Entertainment from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Ubisoft Entertainment from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating and set a €70.00 ($82.35) price target (down from €84.00 ($98.82)) on shares of Ubisoft Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Societe Generale dropped their price target on Ubisoft Entertainment from €63.50 ($74.71) to €57.00 ($67.06) and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $61.60.

Ubisoft Entertainment stock opened at $10.43 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a PE ratio of 17.98 and a beta of 0.40. Ubisoft Entertainment has a 12 month low of $9.88 and a 12 month high of $21.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.28.

Ubisoft Entertainment SA is a holding company, which engages in the production, publication, and distribution of multimedia, audiovisual, and information technology products. It creates and publishes video games, educational and cultural software, cartoons and literary, and cinematographic and television works.

