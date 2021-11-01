UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $120.26 Million Stock Position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,347,480 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,601 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.39% of PACCAR worth $120,263,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of PACCAR during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PACCAR during the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of PACCAR during the 1st quarter worth $82,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in shares of PACCAR during the 2nd quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. 62.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ PCAR opened at $89.62 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $83.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.83. PACCAR Inc has a 12 month low of $77.96 and a 12 month high of $103.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.11 billion, a PE ratio of 17.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.12). PACCAR had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 16.52%. The business had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that PACCAR Inc will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 15th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. PACCAR’s payout ratio is 36.36%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PCAR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded PACCAR from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on PACCAR from $96.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Vertical Research upgraded PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on PACCAR from $93.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on PACCAR from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.55.

PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.

