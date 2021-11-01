UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI) by 7.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,538,739 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 248,796 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Maravai LifeSciences were worth $147,672,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MRVI. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Maravai LifeSciences by 545.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Maravai LifeSciences during the second quarter worth $110,000. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in Maravai LifeSciences during the second quarter worth $118,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Maravai LifeSciences during the second quarter worth $198,000. Institutional investors own 44.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MRVI. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Maravai LifeSciences from $44.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Maravai LifeSciences from $46.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Maravai LifeSciences from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Maravai LifeSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Maravai LifeSciences from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.78.

NASDAQ MRVI opened at $42.29 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.98. Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.62 and a twelve month high of $63.55. The company has a market capitalization of $10.90 billion and a PE ratio of 24.88. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $217.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.49 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 364.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

Maravai LifeSciences Company Profile

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

