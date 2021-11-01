UBS Group Reaffirms Buy Rating for SSP Group (OTCMKTS:SSPPF)

SSP Group (OTCMKTS:SSPPF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on SSPPF. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SSP Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of SSP Group in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SSP Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of SSPPF stock remained flat at $$3.70 during mid-day trading on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.70. SSP Group has a 1-year low of $2.97 and a 1-year high of $5.50. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of -4.25 and a beta of 1.62.

SSP Group plc operates food and beverage outlets. The company operates outlets at airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and shopping centers. It operates approximately 550 brands in 35 countries in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East.

