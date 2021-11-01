UniFarm Tops One Day Trading Volume of $83,721.00 (UFARM)

UniFarm (CURRENCY:UFARM) traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on November 1st. UniFarm has a total market cap of $1.14 million and approximately $83,721.00 worth of UniFarm was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, UniFarm has traded up 5.8% against the US dollar. One UniFarm coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0296 or 0.00000049 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001637 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001788 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.84 or 0.00079905 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $44.80 or 0.00073295 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.79 or 0.00102720 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60,682.37 or 0.99279865 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,303.59 or 0.07040921 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.91 or 0.00022759 BTC.

About UniFarm

UniFarm’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 38,375,919 coins. UniFarm’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

UniFarm Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UniFarm directly using U.S. dollars.

