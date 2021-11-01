Uniphar (LON:UPR) Hits New 1-Year High at $380.00

Uniphar plc (LON:UPR)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 380 ($4.96) and last traded at GBX 380 ($4.96), with a volume of 400 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 368 ($4.81).

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Uniphar in a research report on Monday, August 2nd.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 355.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 305.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.15. The company has a market cap of £1.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.33.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were given a €0.01 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 16th. This represents a yield of 0.13%. Uniphar’s payout ratio is currently 0.16%.

In other Uniphar news, insider Gerard Rabbette sold 305,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 397 ($5.19), for a total value of £1,210,850 ($1,581,983.28).

Uniphar Company Profile (LON:UPR)

Uniphar plc operates as a diversified healthcare services company in the Republic of Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three divisions: Commercial & Clinical, Product Access, and Supply Chain & Retail. The Commercial & Clinical division offers outsourced sales, marketing, and multichannel account management services to pharmaco-medical manufacturers; and distribution and support services to medical device manufacturers.

