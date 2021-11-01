United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) Declares $0.05 Quarterly Dividend

United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) announced a quarterly dividend on Saturday, October 30th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 5th.
United States Steel has decreased its dividend payment by 80.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. United States Steel has a payout ratio of 1.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect United States Steel to earn $4.70 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 4.3%.
X stock opened at $26.39 on Monday. United States Steel has a 52-week low of $8.96 and a 52-week high of $30.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 2.12.
Several research firms have recently issued reports on X. Argus upgraded United States Steel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley cut United States Steel from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $35.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut United States Steel from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $34.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut United States Steel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded United States Steel to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $38.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.78.
In other United States Steel news, VP James E. Bruno sold 10,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $259,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.
About United States Steel
United States Steel Corp. engages in the manufacturing and selling of steel products. It operates through the following business segments: Flat-Rolled Products, U.S. Steel Europe, and Tubular Products. The Flat-Rolled Products segment includes managing steel plants and production facilities that manufacture steel slabs, rounds, strip mill plates, sheets, tin mill, iron ore, and coke.
