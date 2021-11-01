United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) Declares $0.05 Quarterly Dividend

United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) announced a quarterly dividend on Saturday, October 30th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 5th.

United States Steel has decreased its dividend payment by 80.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. United States Steel has a payout ratio of 1.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect United States Steel to earn $4.70 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 4.3%.

X stock opened at $26.39 on Monday. United States Steel has a 52-week low of $8.96 and a 52-week high of $30.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 2.12.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $5.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.85 by $0.51. United States Steel had a return on equity of 20.37% and a net margin of 6.75%. The business had revenue of $5.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.21) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 154.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that United States Steel will post 11.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on X. Argus upgraded United States Steel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley cut United States Steel from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $35.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut United States Steel from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $34.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut United States Steel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded United States Steel to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $38.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.78.

In other United States Steel news, VP James E. Bruno sold 10,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $259,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About United States Steel

United States Steel Corp. engages in the manufacturing and selling of steel products. It operates through the following business segments: Flat-Rolled Products, U.S. Steel Europe, and Tubular Products. The Flat-Rolled Products segment includes managing steel plants and production facilities that manufacture steel slabs, rounds, strip mill plates, sheets, tin mill, iron ore, and coke.

