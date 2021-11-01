United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $415.87 Million

Analysts expect United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) to announce sales of $415.87 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for United Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $431.36 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $391.69 million. United Therapeutics posted sales of $380.10 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that United Therapeutics will report full year sales of $1.66 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.60 billion to $1.71 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.57 billion to $1.97 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover United Therapeutics.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported $3.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $446.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $378.54 million. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 29.60%. United Therapeutics’s revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.68 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently commented on UTHR. Argus upgraded United Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded United Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.78.

In other news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.94, for a total value of $1,265,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,937,316.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher Causey sold 2,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $548,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,610 shares of company stock valued at $5,322,420 over the last three months. Insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UTHR. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 29.5% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,288 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,714,000 after acquiring an additional 2,117 shares in the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in United Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $474,000. Emerald Advisers LLC raised its stake in United Therapeutics by 1.3% during the third quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 189,807 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,035,000 after buying an additional 2,347 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group raised its stake in United Therapeutics by 100.0% during the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in United Therapeutics by 3.0% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 27,628 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,100,000 after buying an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.95% of the company’s stock.

UTHR stock opened at $190.76 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 7.44 and a quick ratio of 7.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 0.49. The business’s 50-day moving average is $198.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $192.98. United Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $128.23 and a 1 year high of $216.90.

About United Therapeutics

United Therapeutics Corp. operates as a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of products for patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases. The firm markets and sells commercial therapies to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension and high-risk neuroblastoma.

