USDJ 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $1.95 Million (USDJ)

USDJ (CURRENCY:USDJ) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on November 1st. In the last week, USDJ has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar. One USDJ coin can currently be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00001645 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. USDJ has a market capitalization of $14.83 million and approximately $1.95 million worth of USDJ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

USDJ Coin Profile

USDJ’s launch date was April 3rd, 2020. USDJ’s total supply is 14,848,772 coins. The official website for USDJ is just.network . USDJ’s official Twitter account is @DeFi_JUST

According to CryptoCompare, “USDJ is a stablecoin of TRON. It’s generated through decentralized smart contracts on the TRON network. Anyone can pledge TRX as collateral to generate USDJ. USDJ enters into free circulation as any other cryptocurrency does once generated. It is pegged to the US dollar through Collateralized Debt Positions (CDPs), and also has autonomous feedback mechanisms. “

Buying and Selling USDJ

