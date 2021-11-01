Vanguard Group Inc. Acquires 289,883 Shares of Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS)

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) by 4.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,755,367 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 289,883 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.10% of Cars.com worth $96,805,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Greenvale Capital LLP increased its position in Cars.com by 28.1% during the first quarter. Greenvale Capital LLP now owns 5,693,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,792,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248,550 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Cars.com by 0.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,313,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,900,000 after acquiring an additional 28,571 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in Cars.com by 4.0% during the second quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,172,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,805,000 after acquiring an additional 45,200 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Cars.com by 10.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,097,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,229,000 after acquiring an additional 107,125 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in Cars.com by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,052,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,000,000 after buying an additional 222,027 shares during the period. 93.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
CARS opened at $13.02 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.46. Cars.com Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.23 and a 1-year high of $15.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of $897.92 million, a P/E ratio of 162.77 and a beta of 2.27.
In related news, CRO Douglas Neal Miller sold 8,399 shares of Cars.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total transaction of $100,871.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.
Several research firms have commented on CARS. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Cars.com in a report on Friday, August 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Cars.com from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Cars.com in a report on Friday, August 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Cars.com in a report on Friday. Finally, Truist began coverage on shares of Cars.com in a report on Friday, August 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.50.
Cars.com Company Profile
Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.
