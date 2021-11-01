Vanguard Group Inc. Acquires 289,883 Shares of Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS)

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) by 4.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,755,367 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 289,883 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.10% of Cars.com worth $96,805,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Greenvale Capital LLP increased its position in Cars.com by 28.1% during the first quarter. Greenvale Capital LLP now owns 5,693,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,792,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248,550 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Cars.com by 0.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,313,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,900,000 after acquiring an additional 28,571 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in Cars.com by 4.0% during the second quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,172,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,805,000 after acquiring an additional 45,200 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Cars.com by 10.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,097,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,229,000 after acquiring an additional 107,125 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in Cars.com by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,052,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,000,000 after buying an additional 222,027 shares during the period. 93.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CARS opened at $13.02 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.46. Cars.com Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.23 and a 1-year high of $15.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of $897.92 million, a P/E ratio of 162.77 and a beta of 2.27.

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.33). Cars.com had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 13.06%. The company had revenue of $155.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Cars.com Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CRO Douglas Neal Miller sold 8,399 shares of Cars.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total transaction of $100,871.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on CARS. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Cars.com in a report on Friday, August 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Cars.com from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Cars.com in a report on Friday, August 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Cars.com in a report on Friday. Finally, Truist began coverage on shares of Cars.com in a report on Friday, August 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

Cars.com Company Profile

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

