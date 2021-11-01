Vanguard Group Inc. Acquires 463,617 Shares of Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMEH)

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMEH) by 36.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,736,411 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 463,617 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in Apollo Medical were worth $109,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Apollo Medical by 127.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,400,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,597,000 after acquiring an additional 1,907,983 shares during the period. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Medical in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $11,193,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Apollo Medical by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 340,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,229,000 after acquiring an additional 39,152 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Apollo Medical by 117.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 245,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,403,000 after acquiring an additional 132,285 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Apollo Medical by 79.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 195,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,283,000 after acquiring an additional 86,651 shares during the period. 18.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Apollo Medical news, major shareholder Physicians Of Californi Allied purchased 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $73.67 per share, with a total value of $2,946,800.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,946,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 12.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of AMEH stock opened at $68.63 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 3.67. The company has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $81.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.40. Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.00 and a 52 week high of $114.55.

Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $175.64 million during the quarter. Apollo Medical had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 16.00%. Analysts forecast that Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

AMEH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Apollo Medical in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Apollo Medical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Apollo Medical in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock.

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc is a physician-centric, technology-powered, risk-bearing healthcare management company. It focuses on providing population health management and healthcare delivery platform. The company operates as an integrated, value-based healthcare model, which aims to empower the providers in its network to deliver the highest quality of care to its patients in a cost-effective manner.

