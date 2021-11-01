Vanguard Group Inc. Has $104.81 Million Stock Holdings in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS)

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,593,096 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 84,664 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Axcelis Technologies worth $104,812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 77.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 642 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Axcelis Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 153.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,721 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in shares of Axcelis Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $104,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,505 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

ACLS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

NASDAQ:ACLS opened at $54.93 on Monday. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.78 and a 1 year high of $55.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.26. The company has a current ratio of 4.83, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 30.86 and a beta of 1.46.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.10. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 11.86%. The business had revenue of $147.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.27 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. Axcelis Technologies’s revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Lynnette C. Fallon sold 4,978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $219,032.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dennis Thomas St sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.32, for a total transaction of $176,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 41,596 shares of company stock valued at $2,010,515. Insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

About Axcelis Technologies

Axcelis Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of capital equipment for the semiconductor chip manufacturing industry. It ion implantation systems product line includes high current, medium current, and high energy implanters. It also offers post-sales equipment service and support, such as spare parts, equipment upgrades, used equipment, maintenance services, and customer training.

