Vanguard Group Inc. Has $106.17 Million Holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH)

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 916,312 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,680 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 7.10% of U.S. Physical Therapy worth $106,173,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in U.S. Physical Therapy by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 54.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.34% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Physical Therapy stock opened at $107.86 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $112.04. U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.77 and a fifty-two week high of $143.67. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.49 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.22. U.S. Physical Therapy had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 16.50%. The business had revenue of $126.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.10 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. This is a positive change from U.S. Physical Therapy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. U.S. Physical Therapy’s payout ratio is presently 50.84%.

In other U.S. Physical Therapy news, COO Graham D. Reeve sold 1,559 shares of U.S. Physical Therapy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.15, for a total value of $177,959.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Harry S. Chapman sold 2,000 shares of U.S. Physical Therapy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.11, for a total transaction of $232,220.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,761 shares of company stock worth $1,137,674. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on USPH shares. Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 21st.

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc operates outpatient physical therapy clinics, which provides pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers and neurological-related injuries. The company operates through the following segments: physical therapy operations and industrial injury prevention services.

