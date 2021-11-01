Vanguard Group Inc. Has $99.21 Million Position in NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN)

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,979,818 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 82,629 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 8.89% of NextGen Healthcare worth $99,205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in NextGen Healthcare by 61.0% in the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,430,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,898,000 after buying an additional 541,977 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in NextGen Healthcare by 9.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,204,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,802,000 after buying an additional 104,454 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in NextGen Healthcare by 78.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 898,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,899,000 after buying an additional 395,354 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in NextGen Healthcare by 1.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 591,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,713,000 after buying an additional 7,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY boosted its position in NextGen Healthcare by 437.8% in the second quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 537,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,922,000 after buying an additional 437,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on NXGN shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of NextGen Healthcare from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.71.

In other NextGen Healthcare news, Director Craig A. Barbarosh sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.14, for a total value of $145,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 72,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,177,348.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 18.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ NXGN opened at $16.46 on Monday. NextGen Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.45 and a 1-year high of $23.80. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 82.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.28.

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $149.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.47 million. NextGen Healthcare had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The company’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that NextGen Healthcare, Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

NextGen Healthcare, Inc engages in the development and marketing of electronic health records, practice management, revenue cycle management, and interoperability solutions. It offers the core; automation and workflow; analytics, population health, and patient engagement, interoperability; managed services; professional services; and client service and support.

