Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) is Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,639 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,318 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for approximately 3.9% of Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $5,638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP grew its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 1,077,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,548,000 after acquiring an additional 58,337 shares in the last quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 142,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,201,000 after buying an additional 4,614 shares during the period. CMG Global Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. CMG Global Holdings LLC now owns 30,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,605,000 after buying an additional 753 shares during the period. MBA Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,447,000. Finally, Claraphi Advisory Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 6,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $85.05. The stock had a trading volume of 65,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,687,507. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $85.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.78. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $84.22 and a 12-month high of $88.50.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd will be paid a $0.134 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 1st. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%.

