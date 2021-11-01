Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) Shares Bought by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 10.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,799,939 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 904,543 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $643,660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,995,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,909,000 after acquiring an additional 827,131 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,080,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,067,000 after acquiring an additional 123,983 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,802,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,105,000 after acquiring an additional 304,311 shares during the period. Homrich & Berg raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 4,506,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,994,000 after acquiring an additional 430,562 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,961,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,501,000 after acquiring an additional 110,319 shares during the period.

Shares of VXUS stock opened at $65.08 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.34. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $50.69 and a 52 week high of $67.51.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were paid a $0.356 dividend. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th.

