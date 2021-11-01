Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) is Baker Avenue Asset Management LP’s 5th Largest Position

Baker Avenue Asset Management LP lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 227,742 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,987 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises approximately 2.9% of Baker Avenue Asset Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $50,745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VTI. Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 11,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,514,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,493,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 5,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Westover Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.4% in the first quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $237.77 on Monday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $167.16 and a 52 week high of $237.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $230.13 and a 200 day moving average of $224.37.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

