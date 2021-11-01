Vapiano (ETR:VAO) Shares Up 5.6%

Vapiano SE (ETR:VAO) shares shot up 5.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as €0.18 ($0.21) and last traded at €0.18 ($0.21). 8,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 18,480 shares. The stock had previously closed at €0.17 ($0.20).

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.69 million and a PE ratio of -0.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of €0.21 and a 200-day moving average price of €0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 525,291.70, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Vapiano Company Profile (ETR:VAO)

Vapiano SE operates a chain of restaurants in the fast casual dining segment in Germany, rest of the Europe, and internationally. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 231 restaurants under the corporate restaurants, joint venture restaurants, and franchise restaurants in 33 countries under the Vapiano brand.

Further Reading: What is insider trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Vapiano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vapiano and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.