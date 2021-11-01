Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.10 Per Share

Analysts expect that Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT) will announce ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Vascular Biogenics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.10) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.11). Vascular Biogenics posted earnings per share of ($0.12) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vascular Biogenics will report full-year earnings of ($0.44) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.45) to ($0.43). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.40) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.43) to ($0.37). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Vascular Biogenics.

Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). Vascular Biogenics had a negative return on equity of 69.23% and a negative net margin of 3,546.69%. The company had revenue of $0.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.37 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vascular Biogenics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vascular Biogenics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.10.

VBLT stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $2.38. 148,520 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 622,885. Vascular Biogenics has a 52 week low of $1.01 and a 52 week high of $3.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.67 and a beta of 1.00.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VBLT. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Vascular Biogenics by 44.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 16,556 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 5,069 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Vascular Biogenics by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 22,950 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 7,650 shares during the period. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vascular Biogenics in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Vascular Biogenics in the 2nd quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Vascular Biogenics in the 2nd quarter worth about $95,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.87% of the company’s stock.

About Vascular Biogenics

Vascular Biogenics Ltd. is in the clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class treatments for cancer. Its programs include cancer, inflammation, and VB-600 which are focused on treating tumors, ovarian cancer, and chronic immune-related indications.

