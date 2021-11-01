Velas (VLX) Price Up 32.3% Over Last 7 Days

Velas (CURRENCY:VLX) traded up 16.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on November 1st. During the last seven days, Velas has traded 32.3% higher against the dollar. Velas has a total market capitalization of $418.67 million and approximately $9.56 million worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Velas coin can currently be bought for about $0.20 or 0.00000321 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000164 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000680 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001297 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000310 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001056 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000677 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

About Velas

Velas (VLX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on November 20th, 2017. Velas’ total supply is 2,124,380,663 coins. Velas’ official message board is www.velas.com/news.html. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/Velas. Velas’ official Twitter account is @Velox_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Velas is www.velas.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security. “

Buying and Selling Velas

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Velas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Velas using one of the exchanges listed above.

