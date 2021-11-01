Viacoin Price Down 5.3% This Week (VIA)

Viacoin (CURRENCY:VIA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on November 1st. Viacoin has a total market capitalization of $5.51 million and approximately $25,424.00 worth of Viacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Viacoin has traded down 5.3% against the dollar. One Viacoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.24 or 0.00000390 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000442 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $195.53 or 0.00321007 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00005493 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001123 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000524 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00001961 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000351 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Viacoin Coin Profile

Viacoin (CRYPTO:VIA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 17th, 2014. Viacoin’s total supply is 23,174,755 coins. The Reddit community for Viacoin is /r/viacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Viacoin’s official Twitter account is @viacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Viacoin is viacoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Viacoin is a digital currency similar to Bitcoin that allows the creation of applications on top of the Viacoin blockchain in a similar way that email and web are built on top of the internet protocol. This allows the building of fully decentralized exchanges, issuing of new currencies, asset tracking, betting, digital voting, reputation management and even form the basis of fully decentralized market places. Our protocol for this will be called ClearingHouse. “

Buying and Selling Viacoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Viacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Viacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Viacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

