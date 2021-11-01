Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) Reaches New 52-Week High at $61.37

Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $61.37 and last traded at $61.32, with a volume of 19196 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $59.69.

Several brokerages recently commented on VSAT. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Viasat from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Viasat from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Viasat from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.67.

The company has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of 127.58, a PEG ratio of 88.88 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $53.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.20. Viasat had a net margin of 1.38% and a return on equity of 1.36%. The company had revenue of $664.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $622.85 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Viasat, Inc. will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Viasat by 376.0% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 714 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Viasat in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Viasat in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Viasat in the first quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Viasat during the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. 85.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT)

ViaSat, Inc provides communications technologies and services. It operates through following segments: Satellite Services, Commercial Networks and Government Systems. The Satellite Services segment provides satellite-based high-speed broadband services with multiple applications to consumers, enterprises, and mobile broadband customers (including commercial airlines and maritime vessels) both in the United States and abroad.

