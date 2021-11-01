Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH) Stock Position Raised by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH) by 36.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 303,097 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 80,562 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Vishay Intertechnology were worth $6,835,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in Vishay Intertechnology by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Vishay Intertechnology by 55.0% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,603 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Vishay Intertechnology by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,773 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Vishay Intertechnology by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,626 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. 85.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VSH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup lowered Vishay Intertechnology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.79 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vishay Intertechnology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on Vishay Intertechnology from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vishay Intertechnology presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.36.

Shares of VSH opened at $19.22 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.93 and a 52-week high of $26.50. The company has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.40.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.02. Vishay Intertechnology had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 8.15%. The firm had revenue of $819.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $817.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. Vishay Intertechnology’s payout ratio is 41.30%.

Vishay Intertechnology Company Profile

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of discrete semiconductors and passive components. It operates through the following segments: MOSFET (metal oxide semiconductor field-effect transistor), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors. The MOSFET segment offers semiconductors which function as solid state switches to control power.

