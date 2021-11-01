VNUE, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VNUE) Short Interest Up 72.3% in October

VNUE, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VNUE) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 116,300 shares, an increase of 72.3% from the September 30th total of 67,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,664,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
VNUE opened at $0.01 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.01 and a 200 day moving average of $0.01. VNUE has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.05.
VNUE Company Profile
