VNUE, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VNUE) Short Interest Up 72.3% in October

VNUE, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VNUE) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 116,300 shares, an increase of 72.3% from the September 30th total of 67,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,664,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

VNUE opened at $0.01 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.01 and a 200 day moving average of $0.01. VNUE has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.05.

VNUE Company Profile

VNUE, Inc engages in the provision of music technology. It offers a suite of products and services that monetize and monitor music for artists, labels, performing rights organizations, publishers, writers, radio stations, venues, restaurants, bars, and other stakeholders in music. The company was founded by Matthew Carona and Louis Mann in August 2013 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

