VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 51,000 shares, a decrease of 23.8% from the September 30th total of 66,900 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 82,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of VOC Energy Trust by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,418 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,471 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VOC Energy Trust by 172.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 32,083 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 20,300 shares during the last quarter. Golden Green Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VOC Energy Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $420,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of VOC Energy Trust by 134.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,373 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 6,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of VOC Energy Trust by 406.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 226,324 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $792,000 after acquiring an additional 181,602 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VOC opened at $4.87 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.45. VOC Energy Trust has a 1-year low of $1.61 and a 1-year high of $5.38.

VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.33 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 16.43%. This is an increase from VOC Energy Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16.

About VOC Energy Trust

VOC Energy Trust is a statutory trust. It engages in the acquisition and holding of net profits interest for the benefit of the trust unitholders. The company was founded on November 3, 2010 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

