Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) Given a €270.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts

Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) received a €270.00 ($317.65) price target from equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target points to a potential upside of 39.30% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €237.00 ($278.82) price target on Volkswagen in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €301.00 ($354.12) price target on shares of Volkswagen in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €310.00 ($364.71) price target on shares of Volkswagen in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus set a €305.00 ($358.82) price target on shares of Volkswagen in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €270.00 ($317.65) price target on shares of Volkswagen in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Volkswagen has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €269.29 ($316.81).

Shares of Volkswagen stock opened at €193.82 ($228.02) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.97 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.51. Volkswagen has a fifty-two week low of €122.96 ($144.66) and a fifty-two week high of €252.20 ($296.71). The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 147.86. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of €194.95.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles and engines, and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

