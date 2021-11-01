Vtex (NYSE:VTEX) Shares Down 5.3%

Vtex (NYSE:VTEX)’s stock price fell 5.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $15.06 and last traded at $15.12. 6,115 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 399,503 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.97.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VTEX. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vtex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 16th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Vtex in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Vtex from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Itau BBA Securities began coverage on shares of Vtex in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.60 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Vtex from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Vtex has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.43.

Get Vtex alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.74.

Vtex (NYSE:VTEX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $30.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.72 million. Equities research analysts expect that Vtex will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

About Vtex (NYSE:VTEX)

VTEX provides a software-as-a-service digital commerce platform for enterprise brands and retailers. The company’s platform enables customers to execute commerce strategy, including building online stores, integrating and managing orders across channels and creating marketplaces to sell products from third-party vendors.

See Also: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



Receive News & Ratings for Vtex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vtex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.