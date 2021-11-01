W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.94-5.02 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.51. W. P. Carey also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $4.940-$5.020 EPS.

A number of research firms have weighed in on WPC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded W. P. Carey from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Capital One Financial upgraded W. P. Carey from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on W. P. Carey from $89.00 to $87.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $86.50.

WPC stock traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $77.64. 16,635 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 937,268. The company has a market cap of $14.31 billion, a PE ratio of 30.00 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $76.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.59. W. P. Carey has a one year low of $62.69 and a one year high of $82.37.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.48). The company had revenue of $325.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.64 million. W. P. Carey had a return on equity of 6.52% and a net margin of 36.74%. W. P. Carey’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that W. P. Carey will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $1.052 per share. This represents a $4.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This is a positive change from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.82%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in W. P. Carey stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,124,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 203,575 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.61% of W. P. Carey worth $83,875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 57.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About W. P. Carey

W.P. Carey, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It operates through two segment: Real Estate Ownership and Investment Management. The Real Estate Ownership segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for the real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

