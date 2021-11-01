Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Receives $170.63 Average Target Price from Analysts

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twenty-six brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $170.63.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 price target (up from $155.00) on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, August 27th.

Get Walmart alerts:

Shares of Walmart stock traded up $0.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $149.86. 110,085 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,007,238. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $144.32 and its 200 day moving average is $142.42. The firm has a market cap of $417.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.47. Walmart has a 1 year low of $126.28 and a 1 year high of $153.66.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $141 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.07 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.78% and a return on equity of 20.22%. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.56 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Walmart will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.40, for a total value of $1,440,667.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 384,073 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.51, for a total transaction of $55,118,316.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,212,124 shares of company stock valued at $1,213,102,983. 48.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 0.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 131,332,067 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $18,520,449,000 after acquiring an additional 843,376 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Walmart by 2.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 90,061,853 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $12,700,522,000 after buying an additional 2,205,438 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Walmart by 1.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 62,803,608 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $8,856,565,000 after buying an additional 983,348 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart by 2.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,834,110 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,210,285,000 after buying an additional 536,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Walmart by 1.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,109,245 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,989,686,000 after purchasing an additional 225,224 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.22% of the company’s stock.

About Walmart

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

Read More: Net Asset Value

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.