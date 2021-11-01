Waltonchain (WTC) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $5.98 Million

Waltonchain (CURRENCY:WTC) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on November 1st. Waltonchain has a market cap of $76.32 million and $5.98 million worth of Waltonchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Waltonchain coin can now be bought for $0.98 or 0.00001599 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Waltonchain has traded down 3.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Waltonchain alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,313.37 or 0.07055216 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001636 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.83 or 0.00088050 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000250 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000567 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded 81.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 49.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Waltonchain Coin Profile

Waltonchain (WTC) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 21st, 2017. Waltonchain’s total supply is 83,788,039 coins and its circulating supply is 78,067,007 coins. The Reddit community for Waltonchain is /r/waltonchain . Waltonchain’s official website is www.waltonchain.org . Waltonchain’s official Twitter account is @waltonchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Waltonchain project is named after Charles Walton (1921—2011), the famous inventor of RFID technology. Waltonchain is the underlying public business eco chain. It resorts to RFID technology to create a unique combination of blockchain and the Internet of Things (IoT). On this eco chain, merchants can create customized child chains and monitor production, logistics, warehousing and retail circulation of all commodities. As a business eco chain, Waltonchain ensures that all data on it is authentic and credible. With the self-developed reader chip and tag chip, all data of physical commodities in circulation is automatically recorded to blockchain. Thus Waltonchain avoids human interference, minimizes the data tampering possibility and creates a fair, transparent, traceable and credible new-generation business ecosystem. “

Waltonchain Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waltonchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Waltonchain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Waltonchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Waltonchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Waltonchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.