Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $62.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. is a publicly-owned, registered bank holding company whose subsidiaries are permitted to engage in banking and other financial services and businesses. They conduct their business through their wholly owned subsidiary, The Washington Trust Company, commercial bank. “

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on WASH. Piper Sandler upgraded Washington Trust Bancorp from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Boenning Scattergood restated a neutral rating on shares of Washington Trust Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th.

NASDAQ:WASH opened at $54.66 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $53.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.31. The company has a market cap of $946.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.71 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.94. Washington Trust Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $32.65 and a fifty-two week high of $56.60.

Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.10. Washington Trust Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 29.06%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Washington Trust Bancorp will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. Washington Trust Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 52.00%.

In other Washington Trust Bancorp news, Director Joseph J. Marcaurele sold 756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $40,824.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 59,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,228,876. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph J. Marcaurele sold 7,807 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $421,578.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,000 shares of company stock valued at $540,000. Insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 5.1% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 15.5% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 20,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after buying an additional 2,692 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in Washington Trust Bancorp by 7.2% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Washington Trust Bancorp by 21.9% during the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 31,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,654,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in Washington Trust Bancorp by 10.1% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 51,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,732,000 after purchasing an additional 4,751 shares during the period. 72.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial services, including business banking, personal banking and wealth management and trust services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services.

