Waste Connections’ (WCN) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets reissued their buy rating on shares of Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) in a research report released on Sunday, Price Targets.com reports.

WCN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Waste Connections from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp upped their price target on Waste Connections from $136.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Waste Connections from $131.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Raymond James upped their price target on Waste Connections from $144.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Waste Connections from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $138.88.

Shares of Waste Connections stock opened at $136.01 on Friday. Waste Connections has a 52-week low of $97.02 and a 52-week high of $136.64. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.04. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 10.95%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Waste Connections will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. This is a boost from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 8th. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is 31.06%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Waste Connections by 31.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,860,475 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,548,274,000 after purchasing an additional 7,877,959 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Waste Connections by 10.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,499,389 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,383,336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103,606 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Waste Connections by 5.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,786,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,168,774,000 after purchasing an additional 495,097 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Waste Connections by 1.6% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,720,755 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,161,111,000 after purchasing an additional 154,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Waste Connections by 2.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,974,734 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $832,992,000 after purchasing an additional 135,924 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

Waste Connections Company Profile

