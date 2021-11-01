Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE) Short Interest Update

Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 900,500 shares, a decline of 28.5% from the September 30th total of 1,260,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 373,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days. Currently, 2.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Wave Life Sciences stock opened at $4.59 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.06. Wave Life Sciences has a 12 month low of $4.16 and a 12 month high of $12.17. The stock has a market cap of $233.02 million, a P/E ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 0.43.

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $2.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.90 million. Wave Life Sciences had a negative return on equity of 215.47% and a negative net margin of 746.67%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Wave Life Sciences will post -2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on WVE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Wave Life Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.00.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Wave Life Sciences by 1.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 122,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 1,792 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Wave Life Sciences by 9.3% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 24,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 2,054 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Wave Life Sciences by 4.6% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 51,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 2,289 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in Wave Life Sciences by 22.1% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 15,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 2,761 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Wave Life Sciences by 14.4% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 22,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 2,890 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.97% of the company’s stock.

Wave Life Sciences

Wave Life Sciences Ltd. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of proprietary synthetic chemistry drug. It focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of nucleic acid-based therapeutics. The company was founded by Gregory L. Verdine and Takeshi Wada on July 23, 2012 and is headquartered in Singapore.

