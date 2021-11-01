Wells Fargo & Company Boosts Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Price Target to $98.00

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $97.00 to $98.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on OC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Owens Corning from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a buy rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Owens Corning in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $100.15.

Shares of OC stock opened at $93.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $91.75 and its 200-day moving average is $96.07. The stock has a market cap of $9.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.54. Owens Corning has a 52-week low of $64.63 and a 52-week high of $109.89.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. Owens Corning had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 21.31%. Owens Corning’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.70 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Owens Corning will post 8.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio is 19.96%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Owens Corning by 509.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 693,589 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,682,000 after purchasing an additional 579,805 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in Owens Corning by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 27,236 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,501,000 after purchasing an additional 4,037 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Owens Corning by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 12,725 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Owens Corning by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 25,601 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flputnam Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in Owens Corning by 49.5% in the 1st quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 4,603 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.39% of the company’s stock.

Owens Corning Company Profile

Owens Corning engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of insulation, roofing and fiberglass composites. It operates through the following segments: Composites, Insulation and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber, and also includes vertically integrated downstream activities.

