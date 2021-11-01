Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Sold by ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lowered its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,308,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 61,350 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $59,244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. United Asset Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the second quarter valued at $3,427,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 0.5% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,353,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,589,000 after acquiring an additional 10,724 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 4.9% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 260,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,809,000 after acquiring an additional 12,156 shares during the last quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 3.5% during the second quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 24,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JT Stratford LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 135.4% during the second quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 39,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after acquiring an additional 22,988 shares during the last quarter. 70.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

WFC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. TheStreet raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Barclays raised their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.71.

Shares of WFC traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $51.70. The stock had a trading volume of 263,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,818,709. The company has a market cap of $212.30 billion, a PE ratio of 14.66, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Wells Fargo & Company has a fifty-two week low of $21.17 and a fifty-two week high of $51.64.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $18.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.31 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 19.79%. The business’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 145.45%.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

Read More: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.