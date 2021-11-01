Westport Fuel Systems (TSE:WPRT) Trading Up 16.5%

Shares of Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (TSE:WPRT) shot up 16.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$4.80 and last traded at C$4.74. 691,278 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 39% from the average session volume of 497,182 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.07.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Westport Fuel Systems in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a C$5.00 price target for the company.

The company has a market cap of C$775.13 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$4.61 and its 200-day moving average price is C$6.02.

In related news, Senior Officer David Mitchelhill Johnson acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$5.94 per share, with a total value of C$59,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 243,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,447,031.52. Insiders bought a total of 14,000 shares of company stock valued at $78,140 in the last three months.

Westport Fuel Systems

Westport Fuel Systems Inc engineers, manufactures, and supplies alternative fuel systems and components for use in transportation applications worldwide. It operates through Original Equipment Manufacturer, Independent Aftermarket, and Cummins Westport Inc (CWI) Joint Venture segments. The company offers alternative fuel systems and components, which include a range of alternative fuels, such as liquefied petroleum gas, compressed natural gas, liquefied natural gas, renewable natural gas, and hydrogen; and independent aftermarket, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and delayed OEMs, electronics, current and advanced research and development programs, supply chain, and product planning activities.

