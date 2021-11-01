Widercoin (WDR) Price Reaches $0.0016 on Major Exchanges

Widercoin (CURRENCY:WDR) traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on November 1st. One Widercoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Widercoin has a total market cap of $102,886.28 and approximately $16,898.00 worth of Widercoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Widercoin has traded down 23.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001637 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001788 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.84 or 0.00079905 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $44.80 or 0.00073295 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $62.79 or 0.00102720 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60,682.37 or 0.99279865 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,303.59 or 0.07040921 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.91 or 0.00022759 BTC.

Widercoin Coin Profile

Widercoin’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 63,269,412 coins. Widercoin’s official Twitter account is @CoinWider

Widercoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Widercoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Widercoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Widercoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

