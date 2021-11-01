William Blair Comments on TriMas Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:TRS)

TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS) – Stock analysts at William Blair reduced their FY2021 earnings estimates for TriMas in a research report issued on Friday, October 29th. William Blair analyst N. Heymann now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $2.25 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.35. William Blair also issued estimates for TriMas’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.72 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.65 EPS.

Get TriMas alerts:

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of TriMas from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th.

Shares of TRS stock opened at $33.35 on Monday. TriMas has a 1 year low of $23.17 and a 1 year high of $36.62. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 3.02. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.56 and a beta of 0.76.

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.03). TriMas had a positive return on equity of 12.88% and a negative net margin of 6.43%. The firm had revenue of $222.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. TriMas’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TRS. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of TriMas in the second quarter worth $1,028,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in TriMas by 96.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 131,933 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,001,000 after buying an additional 64,934 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of TriMas by 1.7% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 51,231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of TriMas by 31.9% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 6,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of TriMas by 9.7% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,222,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,396,000 after purchasing an additional 196,294 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.45% of the company’s stock.

TriMas Company Profile

TriMas Corp. engages in the manufacture of industrial products for customers in the consumer products, aerospace, industrial, petrochemical, refinery, and oil and gas end markets. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products. The Packaging segment designs and manufactures dispensing products, (including foaming pumps, lotion and hand soap pumps, sanitizer pumps, beverage dispensers, perfume sprayers, nasal sprayers and trigger sprayers), polymeric and steel caps and closures (including food lids, flip-top closures, child resistance caps, drum and pail closures and flexible spouts), polymeric jar products, and fully integrated dispensers for fill-ready bag-in-box applications, all for a variety of consumer product markets including, but not limited to beauty and personal care, home care, food and beverage, and pharmaceutical and nutraceutical, as well as the industrial market.

See Also: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Receive News & Ratings for TriMas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriMas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.