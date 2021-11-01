World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $143.74 Million

Analysts predict that World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD) will announce $143.74 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for World Acceptance’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $147.36 million and the lowest is $140.12 million. World Acceptance posted sales of $130.95 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 9.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Friday, January 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that World Acceptance will report full year sales of $568.47 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $566.91 million to $570.03 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $593.69 million, with estimates ranging from $591.83 million to $595.54 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover World Acceptance.

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The credit services provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by ($0.60). World Acceptance had a net margin of 16.67% and a return on equity of 23.05%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.96 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on WRLD shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded World Acceptance from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $228.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Stephens upgraded World Acceptance from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $112.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, July 22nd.

In other news, Director Charles D. Way sold 833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $162,435.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Luke J. Umstetter sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.09, for a total value of $47,272.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,274 shares of company stock valued at $1,787,200 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 39.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in World Acceptance by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,275 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,371,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in World Acceptance during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in World Acceptance by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 2,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Greenline Partners LLC increased its position in World Acceptance by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Greenline Partners LLC now owns 7,729 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in World Acceptance during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. 83.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WRLD traded up $1.60 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $186.99. 24,039 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,746. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $193.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $172.61. World Acceptance has a 52-week low of $83.64 and a 52-week high of $212.76. The company has a quick ratio of 13.37, a current ratio of 13.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 1.62.

World Acceptance Corp. engages in the small-loan consumer finance business. It offers short-term small instalment, medium-term larger loans, related credit insurance, ancillary products and services to individuals. The firm also offers income tax return preparation services to customers. The company also markets computer software and related services to financial services companies through its subsidiary ParaData Financial Systems.

