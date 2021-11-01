WPP (LON:WPP) Upgraded to Buy by Shore Capital

Shore Capital upgraded shares of WPP (LON:WPP) to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a GBX 980 ($12.80) price objective on shares of WPP in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,100 ($14.37) price objective on shares of WPP in a research report on Friday, August 6th. UBS Group set a GBX 1,110 ($14.50) target price on shares of WPP in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Barclays reissued an overweight rating and set a GBX 1,200 ($15.68) target price on shares of WPP in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of WPP from GBX 1,240 ($16.20) to GBX 1,310 ($17.12) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 1,157.56 ($15.12).

Shares of WPP stock opened at GBX 1,056 ($13.80) on Thursday. WPP has a 52-week low of GBX 597.60 ($7.81) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,067 ($13.94). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 149.23, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 985.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 976.79. The company has a market capitalization of £12.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.82.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of GBX 12.50 ($0.16) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. WPP’s payout ratio is currently 0.59%.

In other WPP news, insider Thomas Ilube purchased 1,035 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 965 ($12.61) per share, for a total transaction of £9,987.75 ($13,049.06).

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

